The best steakhouses that you need to try

When you are craving steak, there is really nothing else that will do. These premium steakhouses and grills in South Africa offer some of the world’s best cuts of beef, which are grilled, barbecued, and broiled to perfection by meat-loving chefs.

Whether you are looking for a simple and tender striploin or a hearty tomahawk for two, these are the best steakhouses in SA for a mouthwatering meaty dinner. The Big Mouth Opened in late 2015 at Nelson Mandela Square, The Big Mouth is a contemporary take on the classic diner infused with culinary influences, and uses ingredients from around the globe. It is a dining experience that you could easily find in a major city like New York, LA or London yet is still uniquely South African.

Their menu varies from the freshest grilled seafood to gourmet burgers to a selection of world-class sushi. The heart of the kitchen is their unique, world-renowned Josper grill. This charcoal oven gives their hot dishes an authentic, robust char-grilled or “braai’d” flavour. On the grill, they have your usual steaks like the ribeye and tomahawk. Located: Shop no13 and 14, Nelson Mandela Square, Cnr Maude and 5th streets, Johannesburg Call: 0632938869

The Empire Steak (Durban) Born of fire and confirmed by loyal guests each day, The Empire Steak has grown to become the home for great steak done right. Founded in 2018 in South Africa, the steakhouse began with a passion for creating perfect steak and inspiration drawn from New York City. Today it specialises in prime-cut steaks and ribs and extends that taste sensation to an array of light meals, seafood, salads, chicken, and popular New York-themed dishes. The grills burn and their passion for great steak will live on through their ever-evolving menu, which comprises the classics as well as the introduction of exciting and innovative speciality steaks on a regular basis. There’s something for all ages and all tastes.

Located: 116 Florida Road, Morningside Call: 0313038250 Nelson’s Eye Restaurant (Cape Town)

Nelson’s Eye Restaurant is a steakhouse that has been in existence since the early sixties, and they pride themselves in producing steaks far superior to their competitors. Their steaks are guaranteed super grade, grained beef. It is hung on the carcass for up to seven days and is then packed by professional butchers. The meat is wet-aged for up to 21 one days and then put before your very eyes to order and you are welcome to join them at the grill to make your choice. The management, on request, will willingly show you the cool room where their stock is rotated.