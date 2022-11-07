The cost of a Saint lifestyle: Fake it till you make it (and go into debt)

There’s a love-hate relationship when we talk about how impactful social media is, especially considering how artificial everything can be. This is especially true when it comes to Instagram, where we share beautiful things or the most interesting parts of our lives.

You’ll hardly see anyone posting grief and pain. It all has to be picture-perfect, with great food, restaurants, baecations, just pure soft life things. Although some people do not mind splurging on extravagant brands, whether they be household goods like Smeg or luxury clothing like Loius Viton, the harsh reality is some people simply cannot afford to. People are under such pressure to emulate the lives of strangers that they would prefer to accrue debt as a result. This has certainly introduced a new element in the game.

Twitter was on fire following a post from one of Cape Town’s popular nightlife clubs. Saint’s Twitter post penned “ URGENT NOTICE! Attention to all customers owing Saint Champagne Bar & Lounge. Firstly thank you to all that have paid full, paid parts, and have reached out to us to make arrangements, we are grateful. pic.twitter.com/dewiPjbqQM — SAINT (@saintloungecpt) November 6, 2022 The patron of club-goers expressed gratitude for the support in South Africa and Africa as a whole. “To you customers that have asked for an extension until Wednesday, please note you have until 7 PM 9 November 2022 to settle your outstanding balance with us. To those we have posted, we will continue to post you every week until you clear outstanding. Thank you in advance for your co-operation.

It would seem that not all that glitters is gold, as “ballers” are now failing to pay their bills. We have seen viral videos of night-out receipts with total spending reaching nearly half a million Now, the major difference is whatever ludicrous amount people spend on liquor in this context they paid. Mihlali Ndamse, a content creator, beauty influencer, and businesswoman, recently took to social media to name and shame brands for not paying her.

On her Instagram stories, she revealed to her 2 million followers that large corporations like Vodacom and Malfy Gin, among others, did not pay her for the services she performed for them and that she had run out of options, which is why the bigger person is eshonile (dead). @honeymonakele_ wrote: “Mihlali walked so Saint could run” @casspernyovest also commented saying: “O bigger person oshonile eSaint Cpt. Kshubile.”

@Ncebsie_rozani_”iphelile iparty #Saint” Is it a matter of lack of financial literacy or a plight of stupidity that you would go to a club and get bottle service (which you can’t afford)? We all know alcohol in these fine establishments is not even twice but quadruple the retail price. Only last year, Mzansi was in a frenzy over KONKA’s extravagant and opulent culture. From there, to blend in, you must be rocking new and expensive clothes and driving cars that cost more than what most South Africans take home in a year.

As it turns out, this is not a new concept, as there have been speculation about clubgoers renting bottles to give the impression of being big spenders. Fake till you make it right? In 2019, one Twitter user MTHOKOZISI (@Mthigo_) explained the process as follows: Cubana. You pay to have different types of bottles "displayed" at your table. No one's allowed to drink them, someone at your table is designated to guard them. They're collected/returned at the end of the night.