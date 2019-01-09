Clothes must be left in the cloakroom along with mobile phones, to prevent diners from sneaking a photo of other customers.

The first nudist restaurant in Paris is to close – because it cannot put enough bums on seats and O’naturel will pull down the shutters on naked fine dining next month, despite rave reviews from diners.

In the 14 months since it opened in a quiet street in the east of the French capital, customers have taken off their clothes to slurp oysters and feast on snails, foie gras and asparagus.

The three-course menu costs 49 euros (R700). But owners Mike and Stephane Saada say they are having to close on February 16 to avoid financial embarrassment.

The twins, 42, urged the curious wanting to experience a nude diner in Paris: ‘It is now or never.’

They wrote on Facebook: ‘We thank everyone for taking part in this adventure. We will only remember the good moments and the great people we met.’

The reservation-only restaurant in the 12th arrondissement, whose name is a play on the French term for naked, opened amid a blaze of publicity in November 2017.

Slippers are provided although women – who make up 40% of the clientele, according to the managers – may keep their heels on. Unlike staff at London’s nude restaurant The Bunyadi, also now shut, the Saada brothers keep their clothes on to serve customers.

© Daily Mail