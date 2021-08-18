The humour never ends as Nando’s grills customer who asked why they open at 10am

Nando’s have long been known for its topical advertisements whose cheeky and often disruptive humour poke fun and ruffles feathers. Its latest one is another classic.

Earlier this week, the fast-food company went after a Twitter user who asked why Nando’s outlets opened at 10am. “Why does @NandosSA only open at 10am?” wrote @ViweDlamini. The Nando’s team wasted no time after seeing @ViweDlamini’s tweet.

It immediately replied with a comment that left Mzansi rolling on the floor once again. In their response to the tweet, the food chain wrote: “Bathong, what in the Kay Yarms are you expecting? “Your faves need more time to marinate in beauty sleep.”

Bathong, what in the Kay Yarms are you expecting? 😫 Your faves need more time to marinate in beauty sleep. https://t.co/wtldD6JiRA — NandosSA (@NandosSA) August 18, 2021 Tweeps reacted with gifs, memes, and hilarious replies of their own. @Katso_Baby wrote: “@NandosSA and the humour are just on another level.” @SabelwesihleN commented: “Hhayi abakuyeke (they must leave you alone), you are the best admin there was, is, and forever will be.”

One user @Iam_khumbudz0 agreed with @ViweDlamini that the restaurant should open earlier than 10 am. “That's my struggle....my babalas only wants Nando's mild chicken with extra sauce....but having to wait till 10 am hurts every time,” wrote @Iam_khumbudz0. Not so long, the company had tweeps in stitches after they responded to a Twitter user who said she was falling in love with the restaurant’s food.

“I’m falling for Nandos,” wrote @Sindile_N. The Nando’s team replied a few days later with a comment that had South Africans laughing. The food chain wrote: “Beke le beke ke Nando’s – we fixed it for you, mara take 2 for baizing! Take another 2 for being a gone girl!”

Does this mean, the fast-food chain slid into her DMs and gave her a free meal? We are yet to find out. But it did leave tweeps in stitches.