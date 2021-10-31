The Inter-Hotel Challenge - creating and sustaining a strong national base of SA’s top quality chefs, bakers and sommeliers

There are few feelings better than going to a restaurant and leaving satisfied. You know that moment where everything turned out perfectly. That feeling where the food is excellent, the beverages are paired perfectly with your meal and the extra special service. Where you happily tip your waitron and promise to be back? That’s the feeling of money well spent when you get the feeling that your patronage is appreciated. And sadly, it’s one that is unfortunately rare. My one gripe about the restaurant industry is sometimes there’s a huge focus on patrons being great, while the food, beverage and service is found wanting. It’s enough to make you not want to go back. And yet, I go multiple times, mostly to check if it was a once off-thing or if there was a problem that we patrons did not know about.

I have made it a point to dine out as much as possible after getting my vaccine. The restaurant and hospitality industry was one of the worst-hit during the height of the pandemic, so frequenting as many establishments as I could, has become important to me, so much so that I have even set money aside to be able to do that. But sometimes, it has to do with the establishment’s staff not being supported or feeling like they have a future in the industry. It’s a famously cut-throat scene, one where you are judged every day, which is what has made Showcook’s Annette Kesler and Chania Morritt-Smith’s Distell Inter Hotel Challenge an important part of improving the industry. Now in its ninth year, the challenge seeks to groom and provide mentorship to the next generation of restaurants and hospitality leaders in South Africa.

Images from the Orientation event for Chefs, Bakers and Baristas in the Distell Hotel Challenge, by Jean-Vincent Ridon of Sommeliers Academy, held at the Taj Hotel, Cape Town. Picture Jeffrey Abrahams This year’s challenge has attracted entries from South Africa’s leading hotels, with 160 candidates competing across various categories. Chefs, sommeliers, baristas, bakers and concierges from leading hotels in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and the Western Cape will be taking part in the challenge from this week. I spoke to Kesler and Morritt-Smith about the importance of the challenge, the state of the industry, and how it has contributed to levelling the playing field for those who aren’t necessarily trained in the culinary arts. When the Inter Hotel Challenge was still a concept, what did you hope to achieve?

It was all about highlighting the hospitality industry in South Africa and what these amazing hotels have achieved, uplifting almost entire communities. The Challenge has proved to be a conduit for huge support from key players in the food and wine sectors. Hotels are one area where young people arrive with little or no skills, climb up the ladder and further their growth, providing they have both the ambition and appetite. It provides inspiration, support and a well-rounded programme to progress, one that pushes boundaries and introduces them to a world of opportunity. This added to their social skills and ultimately to service. How has the industry accepted the Inter-Hotel Challenge?

Very well as it caters for South Africa’s most important economic generators, tourism. Ultimately, the challenge is supporting a positive vision of where a caring South Africa is heading, one that we are all striving for, and we sincerely wish that they should be a part of this vision in taking the high road. Have there been challenges before that made you nearly want to give up? Yes, when Covid struck, it would have been the opportunity to take a sabbatical. However, we felt more than ever before that this was the time for continued support during this tumultuous period, providing hope and the way forward.

Each year we've introduced new categories: certain chefs, bakers, patissiers, highlighting the important role of wine stewards, baristas and recently of concierges as the face of the hotel. Each of these categories have been given its own recognition, judged separately with their own superb prizes. This year, our sponsors have offered 60 aspiring wine stewards superb educational opportunities from the Sommeliers Academy. Cape Wine Academy matched that. What have been some success stories borne from the Inter-Hotel Challenge?

Nine years later, this initiative has proved remarkably successful. There are many wonderful stories that have been achieved with the assistance of senior management, Executive Chefs and F&B Managers, many of them superb mentors. One of the success stories is that of Ndaba Dube, presently F&B Manager at The President Hotel in Cape Town. What do you think has made the Inter-Hotel Challenge a success? Giving candidates a platform to shine, to achieve peer recognition, the opportunity to further their careers nationally and internationally, giving them a chance to travel, which for young people is hugely inspirational. Our hotels have been instrumental in this success story for their continuing belief in the vision and the tangible results achieved.