After a major revamp brings a brand-new look for The Lawns at The Roundhouse. The Roundhouse has long been one of the shining lights in the Mother City’s culinary scene, and those fires have been dramatically rekindled this year in a long-awaited reboot of this historic corner of Cape Town.

First up was earlier in the month’s opening of Salsify, a fine-dining collaboration between Luke Dale Roberts and Ryan Cole, former Head Chef at Dale Roberts’ innovative restaurant The Test Kitchen.

And while Salsify offers innovative fine dining over lunch and dinner, The Lawns at The Roundhouse is a more relaxed all-day affair, with an array of outdoor spaces that take full advantage of this dramatic mountainside location.

Sheltered from all but the strongest summer winds, The Lawns nestle against the rump of the Table Mountain National Park.

Views are out across the Atlantic Ocean and the mountain peaks known as the Twelve Apostles, while high above cable cars whisk tourists to the top of Cape Town’s iconic mountain.

Though the revamp of The Lawns has transformed this exceptional location, it’s been done with careful respect for the surrounding environment.

And it certainly is a beautiful space; a multi-faceted venue to suit any time of day.

Alongside the historic Roundhouse four spacious deck areas are scattered with Parisian bistro-style furnishings, while a handful of long wooden tables are ideal for convivial group get-togethers. Come evening, fairy lights dance between the boughs. A few steps away, the Lawns Sunset Deck offers superb late afternoon views in a more casual setting ideal for impromptu evening drinks.

The Lawns are also subtly divided into an array of stylish new spaces. The wrought-iron tables of the intimate Oak Terrace lend a classic feel to a space ideal for small groups and couples, while the main bar as well as the striking mobile bar are sure to be the go-to spot for classy G&Ts this summer.

On the second lawn a few steps below, this bar space is equally stylish, with sleek new décor including sought-after sun loungers and branded umbrellas to keep the summer rays at bay.

While there’s a vibrant buzz across the decks and lawns, the Cabana Lawn is for those seeking a more exclusive experience.

Here four private canvas cabanas – reservations essential – have been erected, with FatSak beanbags and picnic baskets scattered in the shade encouraging guests to make a day of it. The choice of picnics includes generous breakfast spreads, delectable lunch baskets and superb sundowner snacks, or guests can order off the main restaurant menu.