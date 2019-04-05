Few things on this planet are tastier than pizza, whether it’s New York or Neapolitan style, nothing beats a chewy base and dripping cheese.
With such amazing produce and talented chefs, South African pizza is as good as it gets, so we’ve rounded up the nine very best pizza that the country has to offer:
1. Franco’s Pizzeria & Trattoria – Johannesburg
2. La Bella Trattoria – Durban
3. Alfie’s Pizzeria and Deli – Pretoria
4. NY Slice Pizza Kloof Street – Cape Town
5. Burrata Restaurant – Cape Town
6. Piza-e-Vino – Johannesburg
7. Lupa Osteria – Durban
8. Hail Pizza – Cape Town
9. Avanti Restaurant – Bloemfontein
How were the finalists chosen?
- Finalists were selected from across the entire country.
- Votes were cast in poll of Big 7 readers, across our 1.5million community on social media and by a panel of food experts.
- Online reviews, previous media coverage and notable blogs were also included in the overall rating