Their chicken's spicy but their jokes are fire: Nando’s takes a dig at Bonang Matheba after Twitter Space crash

Earlier this week, media personality Bonang Matheba hosted a Twitter space where she let her fans know what has been troubling her for the past few days. The space was attended by notable people like Sizwe Dlomo, Shekinah, Lasizwe, Jacaranda FM, Candice Modiselle, KFC, and others.

Called Bonang Matheba Statement, the space, which crashed, only lasted for a very short period, approximately ten minutes, and attracted more than 16 000 listeners. In the Twitter space, Matheba read out a statement where she announced the ending of her work relationship with her management company. She did not name the company, but she was being managed by CSA Global.

While the news attracted great attention from her followers, some users found it very fascinating that fast-food restaurants also joined the space. 😩😩😩😩 Pheeew thanks, i thought i ran out of Data. pic.twitter.com/URhBIEvMRR — The Ambiguity of Life (@MHlombe) October 12, 2021 @pamela_mtanga wrote: “I saw KFC in Bonang’s space. Caba iindaba zi Finger licking good. Couldn’t the account manager use her account bathong.” @ZeeRight wrote: “Guys, why do you join spaces using business accounts? I mean is that even professional? Why was KFC in the space man?”

“Not KFC sliding in Bonang Space,” commented @AirtimeData. Known to not miss any trending stories happening across South Africa, some users expected Nando’s to join the space and not KFC. One user, @KhayaYozi wrote: “How did @NandosSA miss Bonang space?”

The restaurant, known for its hilariously controversial videos and memes, responded with a quote tweet clap-back to the user, saying they knew that her space was a red light. “We knew Space sa moghel ke red light fela... one mistake is doyi. Bonang K*C? they wrote in reference to Netflix series ’Squid Game’ while taking a dig at their competitor KFC. Loosely translated, it means: ”We knew the girl's space is just a red light“.