This chef created a ‘Quarantine Grill Restaurant’ to surprise his wife

With restaurants closed, more families are choosing to cook at home and others trying new things to keep their families entertained during the lockdown.

Speaking of trying new things, chef Jeffery Johnson from the US spiced things up at his home last week and planned a whole indoor dinner date for his wife that was complete with a typed up menu and a reservation sign.

Johnson posted pictures of the lovely meals on Twitter and people loved it. He made an appetizer of jumbo lump crab cake with a spicy remoulade sauce. For the entrée he made cajun stuffed salmon, which was filled with grilled shrimp asparagus and parmesan cheese, topped with a lemon slice and scallions.

It was all served with garlic herb mashed potatoes, sautéed collard greens, and spicy andouille sausage, and for dessert, he made strawberry cheesecake and topped it with fresh strawberries.