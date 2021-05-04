This complex Starbucks coffee order made one barista want to quit his job

After a recent tweet went viral for showing off a customer's very detailed custom order, Starbucks baristas and loyal coffee drinkers alike have agreed: TikTok's trendy drink ideas need to go.

Last week, a Starbucks employee shared a photo of an extremely complicated order they said they received from a customer, and you have to see it to believe it.

The customer placed an order for a Venti Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino and had a whopping total of thirteen special requests to get their drink just right.

The barista, who goes by @ProjectJosiee on Twitter, shared the photo, later on, adding a caption that read: "On today’s episode of why I wanna quit my job."

On todays episode of why i wanna quit my job. pic.twitter.com/vKAtRKNRwe — Josie (@ProjectJosiee) May 2, 2021

The Frappuccino demands all the bells and whistles: extra Frappuccino chips, whipped cream, ice, and several additional pumps of sugary syrups, including caramel, cinnamon dulce, and honey.

It even wants the beverage to be "double blended" and includes banana, heavy cream, and five pumps of Frappuccino roast coffee.

To be honest, the lengthy order printout looked more like a Consumer Value Stores (CVS) receipt than a coffee order, so we cannot blame the barista for feeling frustrated.

The tweet, which now has more than 300 000 likes and 51 000 retweets, even made it to the Twitter trending page, with several other Starbucks employees taking to the comments section to share photos of lengthy orders they have had to prepare.

One user claimed that they had it worse than Josie. Victoria wrote, " I raise you this." She attached a photo of a Traditional Caffé Misto with so many personalisations that the printed sticker is nearly longer than the cup. The coffee drinker requests several types of milk, multiple pumps of nearly a dozen syrups, and a host of additional sweeteners.

i raise you this pic.twitter.com/07mhU0IyED — bucky barnes stan account (@victoriasarberr) May 3, 2021

Many felt sympathetic towards the efforts that went into making these elaborate orders. Sharing a photo of an order, a user named Brooke said, " I order this via mobile and avoid eye contact when I pick it up because I hate inconveniencing the barista; these types of people are monsters."

I order this via mobile and avoid eye contact when I pick it up because I hate inconveniencing the barista; these types of people are monsters 😂 pic.twitter.com/3E7BQx4maM — Brooke (@wonderland449) May 3, 2021