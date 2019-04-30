Taking Mom out for brunch on Mother's Day is a tradition that's becoming more popular each year. Picture: Supplied

Taking Mom out for brunch on Mother's Day is a tradition that's becoming more popular each year.



If you are in and around Durban and you are still not sure where to take her, you can try any of these places.

9th Avenue Bistro. Ralph Bronzin







9th Avenue Bistro





Appetizers

Roasted butternut squash ravioli with madeira cream, mushrooms, candied pecans and parmesan, or gin cured salmon with crème fraîche, homemade seed loaf and dill cucumber, or gorgonzola, pear and candied pecan nut salad with mixed lettuces and lemon vinaigrette, or crispy fried calamari with vietnamese and jalapeño aioli, or duck liver parfait, onion jam, pickled apples and toasted milk bun, or today’s soup.





Main

Beef fillet with parmesan and thyme bread pudding, or roast mushroom, broccoli and truffle aioli, or crispy roasted free-range duck with potato mash, or roast carrots, grilled cabbage and carrot top pesto, or baby lango tail squid ink linguine with tomato and fennel cream, chilli pesto and rocket, or lamb belly and neck fillet with potato beignet, pea puree, zucchini balls, black garlic mayo, artichokes and lamb jus, or artichoke and truffle risotto with mushroom, spring onion and raspberry vinegar.





Desserts

Gin and tonic with gin and juniper sorbet, or toasted marshmallow meringue, lemon curd and cucumber gelée, or pear and polenta cake with pomegranate and cheesecake ice cream with crystallized ginger crumble, or chocolate torte with white chocolate ice cream, bittersweet chocolate sauce and berry coulis.

Price: R350pp

Call: 0313129134

Big Easy Durban by Ernie Els. Supplied







Big Easy Durban by Ernie Els





Appetizers

Roasted beetroot and fig tart with Midlands boursin cheese, or seared ostrich with parmesan crisp, arugula, dried cranberries and shallot dressing.





Starter

Charred apricot salad with heirloom tomato, provolone cheese, balsamic reduction and micro herb salad, or beetroot cured salmon with radish, or pumpernickel bread crostini, creme fraiche and beetroot chips.





Main

Honey glazed Midlands duck breast with braised cider red cabbage, or spiced butternut puree and smoked cauliflower florets, or seared scallops with prawn bisque, linguine, grilled prawns and fresh spring onion, or bolognaise with zucchini spaghetti, aubergine meatballs, pomodoro sauce, basil and Parmesan cheese.





Dessert

Coconut panna cotta with dark rum spiced pineapple soup, or biscotti, apple and basil salad, or baked lemon cheesecake with blueberry coulis, or lemon curd and meringue chards.





Price: R425pp

Call: 0313368166

[email protected] Palm restaurant's Executive Chef, Guy James Gorrie. Picture by Nqobile Mbonambi











Starter

Tomato and mozzarella salad or coleslaw salad with crispy bacon bits, or greek salad station or bread rolls.





Carvery

Roasted leg of lamb with garlic gravy and mint sauce, or sage and onion stuffed grilled chicken.





Main

Ginger and lemon crusted fish bake on baby marrows, or beef and vegetable stir fry with noodles, or selection of seasonal vegetables in herb butter and glazed carrots or garlic and parsley roasted potatoes and basmati rice.





Dessert

Ice cream with chocolate sauce, or chocolate and amarula mousse or fruit salad with custard or a traditional malva pudding.





Price: R320pp

Call: 0315818000

High tea at Endless Horizons Boutique Hotel. Supplied







Endless Horizons Boutique Hotel





High tea





Starting off with rare roast beef and horseradish pinwheels, roast butternut caramelized onions and gorgonzola quiche, rooibos smoked salmon tartlets, cucumber finger sandwiches, lamb kofta with mint yoghurt and mini coq au vin pies.

This will be followed by some sweet treats, compromising off decadent dark chocolate brownies, fresh scones with Chantilly cream, macerated berries, lemon posset with almond shortbread and an array of assorted chocolates.

Price: R320pp