This is why Nando's is the king of comebacks: 'Even beef know where the good stuff is at'
"Excuse me! Hey! My friend. Where is the nearest Nando's?" asks the guy from the window of his car in Russian as he pulls over next to a cow standing in the meadow.
The cow moves its head in a gesture that looks like it's pointing to the right. "That way? Thanks bro." responds the guy.
The video which was posted by @Ffs_OMG to Twitter over the weekend was bound to get the attention of Nando's SA. With more than 372K views, the less than two minute clip gained many comments, including the likes of the restaurant chain.
Even beef know where the good stuff is at. 😎 https://t.co/PgtMUk6mwT— NandosSA (@NandosSA) May 15, 2020
Responding to the post, Nando's wrote: "Even beef know where the good stuff is at," prompting the rest of Twitter to jump on board with funny versions of their own translations.
Lies.he was asking where @wimpy_sa is.... Nando's is not rural friendly 😑, wimpy on the other hand can be found in the most hidden of hidden towns and rural area— Qbique (@RiseUpAfrica101) May 15, 2020
😂He’s showing you where they kill chickens— PUT🇿🇦 FIRST (@hlulani__) May 15, 2020
Im Dead😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣💔 @NandosSA you are the Real Shixt,is this gon be your new Advert😂🤣🤣🤣?? pic.twitter.com/twA9kGJVCX— Thabang_Kobedi (@IamthabangK) May 15, 2020
He knows that if they're eating Nandos they won't be eating him🤷🏾♀️— Koko (@Koko_9007) May 15, 2020
This cow just sold out chickens... Literally 😂😂😂— Inspire Lesele (@InspireLesele) May 15, 2020
The beef is saving its life🤣😂😂— Dr Ngiga Virgin (@PMTOGU01) May 15, 2020