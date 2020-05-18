This is why Nando's is the king of comebacks: 'Even beef know where the good stuff is at'

"Excuse me! Hey! My friend. Where is the nearest Nando's?" asks the guy from the window of his car in Russian as he pulls over next to a cow standing in the meadow.

The cow moves its head in a gesture that looks like it's pointing to the right. "That way? Thanks bro." responds the guy.

The video which was posted by @Ffs_OMG to Twitter over the weekend was bound to get the attention of Nando's SA. With more than 372K views, the less than two minute clip gained many comments, including the likes of the restaurant chain.