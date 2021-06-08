'Totsiens Tannie': Nando’s pays tribute to the late Shaleen Surtie-Richards

Restaurant company Nando's has paid tribute to South African actor Shaleen Surtie-Richards who this week died aged 66.

Details surrounding her death are still unknown.

Surtie-Richards was a household name as she conquered her role as Ester (Nenna) Willemse on South Africa's first television soapie, “Egoli: Place of Gold”.

Ahe also starred in SABC2’s “7 de Laan”, “Villa Rosa”, and “Generations” and hosted her own talk show, “Shaleen”.

Actress Shaleen Surtie Richards. Picture: Facebook

She also brought her versatility to the stage where she performed in various plays, including the one-woman “Shirley Valentine” for which she won a Fleur de Cap award. Surtie-Richards performed on stages locally and internationally and made important contributions to local arts festivals such as the Suidoosterfees, KKNK, and the Grahamstown festival.

In an Instagram post, the fast-food restaurant said that the place of gold has lost some shine.

“To the performance of a lifetime. #RIPShaleenSurtieRichards. Totsiens Tannie. The place of gold has lost some shine,” they said.

Surtie-Richards management, Elysian Management took to social media to announce the stalwarts passing: “Good Morning All, it is with the deepest regret that we have to inform you that Shaleen Surtie-Richards has passed away. We ask that during this time the family and friends be given an opportunity to process this sad news.

“We will give out further details as we find out more information. Please allow us the opportunity to inform all the relevant parties.

“This is a major loss to the Television and Film Industry...She was and still remains an icon. Our condolences to her family, friends and fans. RIP Shaleen.”