Tweeps applaud Nando’s for spitting Drake’s bars on timeline to promote their new ‘prego’ roll

Last month, fast food company Nando’s launched its brand-new meal, the chicken prego which comes with plain or peri chips. The Nando’s prego features a thinly-sliced and locally sourced (and sauced) chicken fillet, basted in your choice of peri-flavour, topped with grilled onions, and served on a toasted garlic-buttered roll.

With a funny marketing team behind their social media campaigns, the brand left Mzansi impressed when they showed their love for Drake by spitting bars from his latest album ’Certified Lover Boy’ to promote their new ‘prego’ roll meal. Certified Prego Roll for when you take a lunch break from losing friends and find peace 😂🤰 https://t.co/MLgfDvZR8f — NandosSA (@NandosSA) September 3, 2021

Drake's album has been streamed millions of times since it was released last week, and the rapper's new album is also inspiring an almost as impressive number of memes poking fun at its artwork. The album art, designed by British artist Damien Hirst, features an emoji of twelve pregnant women with different skin tones wearing different colour tops. Tweeps applauded the restaurant for its great marketing.

“Nando's admin is on the ball, on the money,” wrote @ForchLesa. @AbutiJosef wrote: “They mastered the marketing tactics. They know how to cheer up their customers with a sense of humour.” Another user, @applllesss wrote: “y’all definitely listened to the album.”