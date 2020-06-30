Tweeps get a kick out of Chicken Licken's funny clap back
South African fast-food outlets are doing the most when it comes to outing each other on social media. And thanks to our unique sense of humour, nothing goes unnoticed by Mzansi Twitter.
This time it was Chicken Licken's turn to take a swipe at one of its competitors when one Twitter user posted a picture of what appeared to be KFC employees waiting to place their order at their local Chicken Licken restaurant.
Poking fun at Colonel Sanders's famous mash and gravy, @malumskhulu tweeted "They are tired shem of mash gravy I understand." It didn't take long for Chicken Licken to respond with "When the craving's got you..."
When the craving's got you. https://t.co/B7zdo6Vbfa— Chicken Licken (@ChickenLickenSA) June 29, 2020
Many got a kick out of the fast-food brand's clap back. Famous for their hot chicken wings, tweeps responded with memes of the fiery kind.
Them after satisfying the "craving" pic.twitter.com/K1ull7QDlN— Inenekazi💃🏽 (@Inenekazi_) June 29, 2020
Even de manager is tired 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wAawwggE5f— 🇿🇦 ℂℍЯîƧ 🇱🇸 (@hlalelechaka) June 29, 2020
Chicken licken right now 🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/uA2NnAPnpt— PutSouthAfricansFirst (@iLovePrecious97) June 29, 2020
That gravy.😅😂😅😂😅😅 pic.twitter.com/2sHSdYkA7c— #PutSouthAficaFirst (@Pround_Southy) June 29, 2020
KFC just recently added chicken nuggets to their South African menu, competing with the likes of Burger King and McDonald's. The brand, well known for their Sprinkle Pops and and Pops are hoping the meatier variety will entice customers to give the new addition a try.
Fake news or nah? Whatever the case, get the family talking over some delicious Original Recipe chicken. Tune into family time with the new Kentucky 4 All for only R199.90, who knows you may get better tea from Gogo’s WhatsApp groups 😉 pic.twitter.com/WPdjgUuScw— KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) June 18, 2020