Tweeps in stitches as Nando's weighs in on Covid-19 vaccine

Popular fast-food restaurant Nando's has done it again. Known for its hilariously controversial videos and memes, the popular eatery has poked fun at conspiracy theories surrounding the Covid-19 vaccine, leaving Twitter users in stitches. With more than 3 000 retweets and 16 000 likes since the time of publication, the tweet seems to have hit the right chord among Nando’s followers who have come to love the restaurant’s tongue-in-cheek style of tackling the day’s hottest issues. This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced who would receive South Africa’s first load of the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday. “We like to keep conspiracies out of the kitchen. #VaccineforSouthAfrica”, it wrote. “The government isn’t trying to put chips in you. But we are.”

We like to keep conspiracies out of the kitchen. #VaccineforSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/1HnEOGu5Pw — NandosSA (@NandosSA) February 1, 2021

Since last year, one of the leading conspiracy theories around the vaccine has been that it might be used to insert microchips into citizens that could track their movements or alter their DNA.

The first shipment, which landed at OR Tambo International Airport on Monday afternoon, contained a million doses of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine from the Serum Institute of India.

The first doses have been prioritised for the country’s healthcare and front-line workers and the second batch of 500 000 vaccine vials is expected later this month.

The advert quickly went viral, with users flooding the comments section of Nando's post with hilarious memes and jokes in reaction.

While many thought the ad was funny, others asked Nando’s to reveal its “sauces”.

@thandograham wrote: “Your Disrespectful game is on another. Disrespectful Level Manando. You seriously not a chicken.”

@PhagoFamily commented: “End results of all these chips in them is good health, I’m sure. I’m glad Nandos didn’t chicken out of playing open cards with RSA citizens about their intentions. We also want 2 get relationship knowledge into them. By the time we are all done with them.”

Another user, @MamollX, said he would remind the fast-food restaurant again when he got the vaccine smartcard and that it would have chips.