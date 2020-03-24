Twitter opens its heart as Maps Maponyane’s Buns Out closes its doors

South African television presenter and restaurateur Maps Maponyane announced this week that they will be temporarily closing down both the Buns Out restaurants because of the covid-19 outbreak.

Maponyane took to Twitter to announce the news saying they are not sure how long it will be for or if they will survive this period.

“After trying to stretch out any kind of production including deliveries, in order to still keep our staff employed & customers happy, we've decided to indefinitely close Buns Out. We don't know how long it will be or if we'll survive this period, but it's the right thing to do…,” he wrote.

He went on to say that it is tough being a small business, but at the end of the day, they need to keep everyone safe.

“It's tough as a new small business, bt at the end of the day we need to keep everyone safe, & staying operating in any kind of way would completely go against this. Wash your hands often, stay safe & if in any way possible, Stay Home. Pls be considerate & take care of each other,” added Maponyane.

This comes shortly after he opened his second restaurant in Durban, in Umhlanga.

Tweeps showed sympathy with some saying when the virus is gone they will be coming to deal with the burgers.

Good decision bro... Don't worry, when the Virus is gone, we coming there to deal with those burgers. Stay safe and blessed 🙏🏿😇👊🏾 — Cellular 🍥 (@robzinterris) March 23, 2020

Here’s what other Twitter users had to say.

Man. When all this pandemic is cleared. We will come to Buns Out and support. Stay strong man. — siyabonga kuhlase (@siya_kuhlase) March 23, 2020

Thank you Mkhuluwa, Money/Profits is not everything and I am happy that you still hold on your human principle. I hope though your employees will return sooner we pray with you — Mzwamadoda Mvimbeli (@mzwamadoda21) March 23, 2020

I have no doubt you will bounce back, Masego. Godspeed 💙🙏🏾 — Motshidisi Mohono 🇿🇦 (@MotshidisiM) March 23, 2020