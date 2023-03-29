Twitter post triggers Avalanche of tweets begging KFC to bring back discontinued sweet treat

Devastated fans of KFC have taken to Twitter to comment on the discontinuation of one of their favourite treats from the restaurant that still keeps them up at night – the Avalanche. This comes after the popular Twitter handle @UberFacts asked what discontinued food or beverage item users wished would make a comeback.

“What discontinued food/beverage item do you wish would return with all your heart?” they asked. Tweeps named items including McDonald’s salad shaker, Taco Bell’s chicken-stuffed burrito and buffalo enchiladas, Doritos 3D, a drink from the 1970s called “Purple Passion”. Another user, @emma_tcx, replied with a quote tweet of KFC’s Avalanche treat with the caption: “Can we all agree? @KFCSA.”

In a follow-up tweet, she wrote: “The worst part is they brought back the brownie avalanche last year and then discontinued it again (crying face emojis).” Can we all agree? @KFCSA https://t.co/7fcQCn3Jld pic.twitter.com/O2R6l8WghG — Emma👑 (@emma_tcx) March 28, 2023 Her reply started a whole new topic with South Africans on how the fast food restaurant made a “bad” decision by discontinuing the popular dessert. Many tweeps begged the restaurant to bring it back. “Did you have to? I was having a good week man (heart-broken emoji)”, wrote one user.