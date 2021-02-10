Twitter reacts to McDonald’s new plant-based burger, the McPlant
If you haven't heard, fast-food company McDonald’s is finally hopping on the plant-based train, it announced recently.
However, the internet is not entirely convinced by what McDonald’s has decided to name its new plant-based burger.
Called the McPlant, this new burger’s plant-based patty comes in partnership with Beyond Meat. The name follows along with the company’s other menu items such as the McFlurry, McNuggets, McMuffin, and so on.
According to a blog post by the company, it said there were other plant-based burgers out there, but the McPlant delivered its iconic taste in a sink-your-teeth-in (and wipe-your-mouth) kind of sandwich. McDonald’s said it was made with a juicy, plant-based patty and served on a warm, sesame seed bun with all the classic toppings.
The McPlant is now available to purchase in Sweden and Denmark, test markets the company said might shape the future of the product when it rolled out in other places.
Despite the attempt to reach a wider audience, the internet has a lot of thoughts on the plant-based burger’s name. Twitter users mocked the product’s “unimaginative” name.
Here’s what Twitter users had to say:
McPlant sounds like a detective show I would watch 5 seasons of while being unable to describe any of it https://t.co/F4Grj1nJ2i— Michael Pielocik (@michaelpielocik) November 9, 2020
the only mcplant at mcdonalds is whoever came up with that namehttps://t.co/R9Nx73DG0T— Dennis Green (@DennisVerde) November 9, 2020
McPlant is the laziest name for a McDonalds plant based product.— Rob Gill (@vote4robgill) November 9, 2020
No matter what people may think of the fast-food chain’s marketing department, I think the McPlant represents a meaningful milestone for plant-based protein products. It’s no secret 2020 was a pretty good year for vegan food and food technology and 2021 is still going to be a big year for vegan food. What McDonald’s is doing is a real step towards a greener world.
Although the company confirmed the McPlant would be tested worldwide, it did not specify when and whether SA will have a turn.