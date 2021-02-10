Twitter reacts to McDonald’s new plant-based burger, the McPlant

If you haven't heard, fast-food company McDonald’s is finally hopping on the plant-based train, it announced recently.

However, the internet is not entirely convinced by what McDonald’s has decided to name its new plant-based burger.

Called the McPlant, this new burger’s plant-based patty comes in partnership with Beyond Meat. The name follows along with the company’s other menu items such as the McFlurry, McNuggets, McMuffin, and so on.

According to a blog post by the company, it said there were other plant-based burgers out there, but the McPlant delivered its iconic taste in a sink-your-teeth-in (and wipe-your-mouth) kind of sandwich. McDonald’s said it was made with a juicy, plant-based patty and served on a warm, sesame seed bun with all the classic toppings.

The McPlant is now available to purchase in Sweden and Denmark, test markets the company said might shape the future of the product when it rolled out in other places.