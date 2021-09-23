Two South African restaurants have just made it onto the ’top 50 best restaurants of the world’ list

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants has announced the runners-up list of restaurants in positions 51 to 100, ahead of the annual awards ceremony, taking place on October 5 in Antwerp in Belgium and which will also be streamed live on their Facebook and YouTube channels. The annual list is created by a voting panel comprising over 1 000 independent authorities in the world of gastronomy, from renowned international chefs and food journalists to travelling gastronomes. This announcement has been much anticipated since the last list was revealed in 2019.

Two South African restaurants made the list: La Colombe at 81, and FYN at 92. World's best: FYN With their combined years of knowledge and experience, partners Peter Tempelhoff, Ashley Moss, and Jennifer Hugé set out to create a point of difference in SA's fine dining. They set out to mould the wildness and beauty of South Africa – its culture, ingredients, people – with the rigour of Japanese techniques to discover something new. South African diners (and tourists alike) have rewarded them for the effort.

Reflecting on the award, head chef at FYN, Tempelhoff said this is a real watershed moment for them, and it means the world. "And for the announcement to come at this time is huge. We're really honoured, and I want to give kudos to Jennifer and Ashley and their teams, who strive to perfect everything they do. They've rolled with the punches throughout and they're phenomenal support to me. When you consider how many restaurants there are in the world, it truly is a big deal. I hope this will prove to be a catalyst to reignite conversations about food, and get people out and eating in Cape Town restaurants again," he said. World's Best: La Colombe