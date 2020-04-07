Uber Eats is latest food delivery service to join in delivering essential items

This week, food delivery service Uber Eats joined forces with essential good providers to help deliver everyday products to South African households consistent with all hygiene measures and delivery restrictions laid out by the South African government.

In an Instagram post, they wrote that they are now delivering essential items and that people should keep checking the app for new stores added daily.

“Uber Eats now delivers the essentials items you need. From frozen meals to toiletries, household goods to vitamins - get no-contact delivery on the items you need. Keep checking the app for new stores added daily", they said.

In a statement, Uber Eats general manager Ailyssa Pretorius said that partnering with essential service providers across South Africa, to help deliver everyday items via Uber Eats will allow people to stay at home and help flatten the curve of community spread.

“Safety is essential to Uber and it’s at the heart of everything we do - all deliveries requested through Uber Eats are contactless, meaning users can have deliveries left on their doorstep. We remain in close contact with the local public health authorities and stand ready to provide additional support as required. Thank you to the healthcare workers who are saving lives and to all essential service workers helping us with our daily needs.

"Thank you to the drivers, delivery people, and stores who are supporting them. And thank you to all South Africans who are doing their part by staying home. We are in this together,” said Pretorius.

Uber Eats has joined forces with essential good providers to help deliver everyday products to South African households consistent with all hygiene measures and delivery restrictions laid out by the South African government. Picture: Supplied

How to do it?

Finalize your order and review your basket.

We have made it easy for you to request no-contact delivery, meaning your delivery person will leave your order at the door. Simply select the delivery option "Leave at the door" at checkout

Add instructions if you want to tell the delivery person where to drop off your order (e.g. "Drop my order in the lobby").

When everything looks right, just tap place order–and that’s it. We are promoting contactless transactions and will only accept payment by credit or debit card.

Follow your order in the app. First, you’ll see the grocery or convenience store accept and start prepping. Then, when the order’s almost ready, a delivery person will go to the store to pick it up. Next, they’ll drive to you. You’ll be able to see their name and photo and track progress on the map.

You also have the option to tip your delivery person who is working hard to get your items to you.

Avoid contact when retrieving your order.