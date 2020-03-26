Uber Eats offers unlimited free delivery before closure

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

As the country continues to battle the Covid-19 pandemic, food ordering, and delivery service platform Uber Eats has announced that it will offer unlimited free delivery on Thursday (March 26) until 10pm. In a statement by Uber Eats, they said that following the earlier decision by the South African Minister of Tourism, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, to close restaurants to the public as of midnight on Thursday, 26th of March, Uber Eats will be temporarily pausing operations from 10pm, until further notice. They also mentioned that they are working towards providing essential goods to you during this challenging time so people must watch this space and be safe. This week, Uber Eats issued a statement saying that they are saddened that they will not be able to service their loyal restaurants and provide earning continuity to couriers, but at this critical time, they must support the government in their decisions to flatten the curve.

Uber Eats offers unlimited free delivery as they close down. Picture: Supplied

"The health and safety of our community comes first, and we will do our best to support our community and small businesses during these unprecedented times,” they said.

The CEO of the Restaurant Association of South Africa, Wendy Alberts also outlined that she has been given a directive from the minister's office to advise their industry that all restaurants are included in the total shutdown for twenty-one days, effective Thursday 26th of March at midnight until Thursday the 16th of April.

Alberts said this includes deliveries, take-aways or home deliveries.

“There is no exception to any alternative circumstances or any loopholes whatsoever and there will be NO exceptions made for any type of food service continue to trade,” she said.

To get unlimited free delivery with Uber Eats from your favourite restaurant you will have to enter the code ‘BEBACKSOON’. This offer applies when you spend R50 or more.