Uber Eats reveals South Africa’s favourite lockdown meals

Healthy diets have grown so much over the years, as more and more people are starting to opt for a healthier lifestyle and better eating habits.

For many, every month seems to be the start and end of a year, as people adjust to the “new normal”.

According to data by Uber Eats, the start of the nationwide lockdown was the beginning of new lifestyle choices by South Africans.

The online food ordering platform reported that healthy orders overall spiked at a 71 percent increase since the beginning of April as compared to the first week of the year.

The start of the nationwide lockdown was the beginning of new lifestyle choices by South Africans. Picture: Supplied

In a statement, general manager of Uber Eats in SA, Ailyssa Pretorius said that since the app was able to deliver under level four of the lockdown, there has been a steep increase in food orders that is fresh, organic and health-conscious.

“Consumers have developed a taste that appreciates raw and natural ingredients, highlighting the global movement towards healthier lifestyle choices since the pandemic,” said Pretorius.

Uber Eats also reported that protein bars and spring rolls were among the most popular snacks ordered while the fruity smoothies were a fan favourite drink, proving that every meal and beverage was given a healthy overhaul by locals.