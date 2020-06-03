LifestyleFood & DrinkRestaurants
The start of the nationwide lockdown was the beginning of new lifestyle choices by South Africans. Picture: Supplied
Uber Eats reveals South Africa’s favourite lockdown meals

Time of article published 2h ago

Healthy diets have grown so much over the years, as more and more people are starting to opt for a healthier lifestyle and better eating habits. 

For many, every month seems to be the start and end of a year, as people adjust to the “new normal”. 

According to data by Uber Eats, the start of the nationwide lockdown was the beginning of new lifestyle choices by South Africans. 

The online food ordering platform reported that healthy orders overall spiked at a 71 percent increase since the beginning of April as compared to the first week of the year. 

In a statement, general manager of Uber Eats in SA, Ailyssa Pretorius said that since the app was able to deliver under level four of the lockdown, there has been a steep increase in food orders that is fresh, organic and health-conscious. 

“Consumers have developed a taste that appreciates raw and natural ingredients, highlighting the global movement towards healthier lifestyle choices since the pandemic,” said Pretorius. 

Uber Eats also reported that protein bars and spring rolls were among the most popular snacks ordered while the fruity smoothies were a fan favourite drink, proving that every meal and beverage was given a healthy overhaul by locals. 

Most popular healthy items in April 2020. 

Mushroom stir fry

Mixed vegetable and fruit box

Frozen mixed berries

Fresh orange juice

Canned tuna

Most popular healthy dishes in 2019. 

Chicken wraps

Steak and vegetable wraps

Protein strips

Green salad 

Vegetable wraps

“Uber Eats understands that the tastes of our community are continually changing which is why we are always working on providing the best possible meals to select from. Whether it’s a post-workout smoothie, a protein-rich evening meal or snacks to maintain energy levels throughout the day, our range of healthy options is available through contactless delivery right to your door”, adds Pretorius. 


