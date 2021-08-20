UK customers left devastated as fast food joints KFC and Nando’s face chicken shortage

A chicken shortage has led to widespread disruption at some of the UK's most popular restaurant chains. This week, Nando’s was forced to close 50 of its branches, while KFC has warned its menu might be limited as a result.

It was also reported that independent pubs and restaurants might also soon be affected, with a lack of meat-processing staff and heavy goods vehicle drivers causing issues along the supply line and showing no signs of easing. Nando’s UK said its chains had been affected, leading to shortages in eating places throughout England, Scotland and Wales. “The UK supply chain is having a bit of a ‘mare' right now. This is having a knock-on effect with some of our restaurants across England, Scotland, and Wales. We are doing everything we can to get the PERi-PERi back where it belongs – on your plates,” it wrote.

The UK supply chain is having a bit of a ‘mare right now. This is having a knock-on effect with some of our restaurants across England, Scotland and Wales. We are doing everything we can to get the PERi-PERi back where it belongs – on your plates! — Nando's (@NandosUK) August 17, 2021 Studies indicate that the chicken scarcity is because of reduced employee numbers within the UK. Fast food chains are struggling to recruit people after the Covid-19 pandemic. The UK has seen a mass exodus of drivers who have been vital to produce chains. Firms were attempting to draw employees by providing higher incentives. Last week, KFC warned that a chicken shortage could be on the way due to the “disruption” across the UK. On Twitter, it warned people of the potential for another shortage. It said it might result in some items being unavailable. It did not specify which menu mainstays were at risk.