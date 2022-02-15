UK restaurant’s ‘sexist’ dress code slammed after asking women to wear ‘tight dresses’

A classy new restaurant has been branded sexist after revealing its dress code, which asks women to wear “sexy black ankle-strap heels with a form-fitting top” or “bodycon dresses”. Beluga Bar, in Leatherhead, Surrey, opened earlier this month and serves locals pricey Japanese fare including £45 (R900) caviar and £17 (R350) octopus maki.

But the restaurant and bar has been branded “out of touch” after sharing its dress code, which asks men to wear jackets and women to wear tight clothing. According to reports, locals had noticed the list of terms and conditions, which has since been deleted, asking women customers to wear tight clothing with sexy black ankle-strap heels while men were asked to wear smart casual with jackets – no tracksuits. View this post on Instagram A post shared by BELUGA- 🥢Sushi, Bar & Lounge 🍸 (@beluga.surrey) On its website, Beluga had described itself as “housed in the heart of the city centre in the affluent, leafy suburb of Leatherhead”.

“Beluga is a modern and elegant place to enjoy an evening of fine dining, exciting cocktails with the best in-house DJs and music to upbeat your senses. “Our award-winning chefs have designed an electric menu which will take the city by storm, chefs mastermind our innovative menus, while our talented mixologists are driving forward Surrey’s cocktail culture with exciting ingredients and creations. “Relax in our luxurious art deco-styled restaurant and treat yourself to our outstanding sushi menu at Beluga. It’s a taste sensation,” it wrote.

The restaurant and bar has since apologised after the backlash. In a post on its Instagram page, it claimed its initial post was mistakenly published. “The description was inappropriate, disrespectful and offensive and does not reflect the image we’re seeking to promote,” the post read.