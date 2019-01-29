McDonald’s has ended up facing the wrath of customers after they were served chicken nuggets in the new veggie wrap.

McDonald’s launched its new vegetarian wrap with great fanfare in time for the ‘Veganuary’ campaign encouraging us to try a month without meat, dairy or fish.

But McDonald’s has ended up facing the wrath of customers after they were served chicken nuggets in the new product.

The fast-food giant is one of the many restaurants expanding their vegetarian menu to accommodate the increasing number of people moving to a plant-based diet.

It unveiled its spicy veggie wrap to applause from the Vegetarian Society at the beginning of the month. But now it has emerged that staff at a number of branches across the UK have accidentally served it with chicken nuggets instead of the red pesto vegetarian goujon it is supposed to contain.

Emma Longley, a customer who was served chicken at a branch in Newcastle, wrote online: ‘Just ordered the veggie wrap, turns out you gave me chicken. This is disgraceful.

‘I’m fuming, was so looking forward to this! I’m a strict vegetarian and just took a mouthful of chicken, thanks a lot.’

There have also been reports of the mistake in cities including Liverpool, Birmingham, Lincoln, London and Bristol.

The £2.99 (R54) 364-calorie product is described as: ‘Red pesto veggie goujons with spicy relish, tomato, lettuce and red onion in a soft, toasted tortilla wrap.’ It was launched alongside McDonald’s first vegetarian Happy Meal for children.

McDonald’s said: ‘We absolutely recognise that it is not acceptable to serve meat when our vegetarian product has been ordered, and we would like to apologise to any customer who has experienced this.

‘We have a number of procedures to avoid inaccurate orders and after we saw mistakes were being made, we introduced a number of additional measures. This action has led to an increase in order accuracy.’

© Daily Mail