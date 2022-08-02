WATCH: Big Zulu praises waitress who knelt to serve him

Serving your man or any male adult figure older than you food while kneeling is an tradition that dates back many generations and it has been customary practice for many African women – and still is in some homes. Many people feel the practice oppresses women.

Story continues below Advertisement

However, some men and women still believe in it. This was made evident in a video shared by rapper Siyabonga Nene aka Big Zulu on his Instagram page recently in which he was dazzled by a waitress who knelt to serve him. It is no secret that Nene is a traditional Zulu man through and through, so it comes as no surprise that he was impressed by the waitress at the restaurant.

The “imali eningi” hitmaker shared the one-minute clip in which is he is all smiles when the waitress approaches his table, kneels, and gives him the bill. It is not revealed what Nene and his friends ordered but the rapper told the waitress to bill him R800 including her tip. His followers applauded the gesture. Actor Abdul Khoza was also impressed by the waitress.

Story continues below Advertisement

Story continues below Advertisement

A second user wrote: “Real recognise real. Those who keep our culture alive must and should be treated as such regardless if you are a male or a female.” A third jokingly suggested Nene marry her. Read the latest IOL Food DigiMag here.