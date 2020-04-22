WATCH: Burger King censors its ads to reduce cravings during lockdown

Since South Africans went into lockdown, fast food cravings have been kicking in quite a lot. Social media has been bombarded with cries for South African fast food joints to be reopened, because people can hear the burgers and fries calling their names. And they are also tired of cooking everyday. However, Burger King saw that tempting people with their treats when they cannot have them is not fair and have decided to block images of their meals by making them blurry on their social media platforms. “We’ve heard you. Since #21DayLockdown began, our TL has been blowing up with. It made us think: “Maybe tempting people with BK treats when they can’t have them isn’t fair.” So, starting now, our ads will go into lockdown too. Out of respect for you and your taste buds,” they wrote.

We’ve heard you. Since #21DayLockdown began, our TL has been blowing up with 😭😭😭 It made us think: “Maybe tempting people with BK treats when they can’t have them isn’t fair.” So, starting now, our ads will go into lockdown too. Out of respect for you and your taste buds. pic.twitter.com/1PqhOnVUxq — BURGER KING® South Africa (@BurgerKingZA) April 9, 2020

Having introduced Lockdown Chicken Nuggets last week, this week they came through with a Lockdown Big King Extra-Extra-Large Burger but they again made it clear that they will not tempt people’s taste buds.

“Hey fam, our time apart has left an extra-extra-large hole in our hearts. We’re in this thing together though, so we won’t tempt your taste buds. Say hello to the Lockdown BIG KING® XXL. Censored to reduce cravings,”, they said.

Hey fam, our time apart has left an extra-extra-large hole in our hearts. We’re in this thing together though, so we won’t tempt your taste buds. Say hello to the Lockdown BIG KING® XXL. Censored to reduce cravings. pic.twitter.com/wgZuFdq2FB — BURGER KING® South Africa (@BurgerKingZA) April 21, 2020

In a statement released to the Restaurant Association of South Africa, the Minister of Tourism, Mmmamoloko Kuyabi-Ngubane confirmed that no restaurant will be operational during the lockdown.

“In compliance with the nation-wide lockdown it should be noted that all restaurants, cafes, bars, coffee shops will be required to comply with the nation-wide lockdown,” the statement said.

“Such service providers have not been included on the list of what has been deemed essential services during the lockdown and will not be permitted to operate and will thus need to be closed for the duration.”



