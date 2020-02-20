Fast food restaurant company Burger King is taking a bold approach to market its decision to remove artificial preservatives from its iconic menu item.

The ad campaign featuring images of a moldy burger to announce it had removed artificial preservatives from Whoppers in many European and select US markets.

The advert shows a time-lapse of their signature Whopper Burger turning from fresh to fungi. It starts out looking tasty with perfectly-placed beef, ketchup, pickles, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, and mayo on a sesame seed bun. Fast-forward to a few days, the lettuce begins to sag.

Fast-forward further, the onions start to rot, and a white fuzz of mold spreads over the beef patty, eventually covering it and spreading over the other ingredients and turning green and black.

According to Daily Mail, the photo is meant to highlight the fact that Whoppers will decay over time, now that Burger King has removed artificial preservatives from the Whopper sandwich in over 400 restaurants in the US.

The news site reported that the Restaurant Brands International Global Chief Marketing Officer, Fernando Machado said at Burger King restaurants, they believe that real food tastes better, and that is why they are working hard to remove preservatives, colours, and flavours from artificial sources from the food they serve in all countries around the world.

Burger King took to Twitter to announce that they will be rolling out the Whopper at the end of this year.

"The beauty is real food is that it gets ugly. that's why we are rolling out a whopper free from artificial preservatives. coming by the end of 2020 to all restaurants in the US," they wrote.