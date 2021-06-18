WATCH: Chicken Licken does it again as Michael Knight enlists Khumbul'ekhaya’s help to find KITT

Laughter and chicken are two things South Africans love, so a combination of them both is tasty and funny. Last month, Chicken Licken South Africa unveiled its new Nyathi Rider ad which is a recreation of the television classic Knight Rider, and South Africans were impressed.

Michael Knight and KITT are an ’80s duo that most South Africans know and love. But what if KITT was no longer in America? What if he had a new owner and a new best friend? The fast-food company together with its brand and communications agency, Joe Public United, reimagined the classic in a South African context to create a new off-the-wall film – Nyathi Rider. The seamless connection with Knight Rider introduces South Africans to not just the new Super Slider but a new rider, Michael Nyathi. It only makes sense for a new rider to have a new slider. Introducing…. Nyathi Rider. #NewRiderNewSlider 🚗🖤 pic.twitter.com/Xy2jhHquUL — Chicken Licken® (@ChickenLickenSA) May 24, 2021 Last week, the restaurant posted a clip which is a follow up from the introduction of the ad where Michael Knight whose real name is David Hasselhoff is seen calling KITT but reaches its voicemail. Remember, KITT is now in South Africa and has a new best friend - Michael Nyathi.

“Hello, this is KITT. I am a little preoccupied at the moment, leave a message after this,” says KITT. Hasselhoff then leaves a voice message, saying he knows that KITT has not been returning his calls but he hopes that KITT will be free to talk soon. What makes his voicemail message even more interesting is that he used some isiZulu words to create humour. “Hey KITT (laughing), it’s Michael. Look, I know you haven’t been returning my calls and I hope you’re mahala (free) to talk soon. I know things have gone a little Mzansi (South) between us but I miss you, man. Look I know you’re probably still staying shosholoza (strong) and that you’re Amandla (powerful) okay? But uhm, call me man. I mean things have been a little nkalakatha (tough) without you. Call me back buddy. It’s Michael. Shap shap.”

Shem Michael, you can’t Google translate your way back into KITT’s life. Phela you’re dealing with the Super Slider® here. #NewRiderNewSlider pic.twitter.com/YPNMrGi9xT — Chicken Licken® (@ChickenLickenSA) June 3, 2021 Can you guess what happened next? Well, it’s clear that Hasselhoff still has not gotten hold of KITT as he has now opted to write a letter to one of Mzansi’s favourite shows - Khumbul'ekhaya. For those not familiar with it, Khumbul'ekhaya is about hope, forgiveness, and family reunions. “Viewers, it's now time for me to read some of your letters. The one we received today goes: Dear Andile, my name is Michael Knight, please help me find my friend KITT who left America to come to South Africa. KITT left his home in America in 1986 to look for better opportunities in South Africa. KITT you are missed at home and Michael Knight would do anything to have you back at home. To you viewers at home, if you know where KITT is please contact us so we can reunite him with his rightful owner”, read Andile Gaelesiwe who is the presenter of the show. Bathong Michael Knight is really looking for KITT everywhere. Have you spotted him around South Ahh?#NewRiderNewSlider pic.twitter.com/8JSkpWCSY6 — Chicken Licken® (@ChickenLickenSA) June 17, 2021 Watching the show, it came as a surprise to Nyathi that KITT is missing and is owned by someone else in America.