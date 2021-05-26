WATCH: Chicken Licken’s latest ‘Nyathi Rider’ ad has Mzansi impressed

The Chicken Licken brand has always been known to hit the mark when it comes to its advertisements.

The fast-food company recently unveiled its new ‘Nyathi Rider’ ad which is a recreation of the television classic ‘Knight Rider’, and South Africans are impressed with it.

Michael Knight and KITT are an 80s duo that most South Africans know and love. But what if KITT was no longer in America?

What if he had a new owner and a new best friend?

The restaurant company together with their brand and communications agency, Joe Public United, reimagined this classic in a South African context to create a new off-the-wall film: ’Nyathi Rider’. The seamless connection with ’Knight Rider’ introduces South Africans to not just the new Super Slider but a new rider, Michael Nyathi.

@V3ry_Offensiv3 wrote: “This ad is not for ama-2000... You'll have to have had a TV in the 90's (or have a neighbour with a TV) to understand this.”

@askgeraldcfp wrote: “Your advert is excellent. You got a whole Knight Industries Two Thousand (KITT) to come to SA. NOW I'M CRAVING THE CHICKEN.”

@n_sitholen commented that this is insane creativity.

“They brought back Knight Rider memories. Insane creativity.”

@SoulScripture also commented saying the fast-food company needs to make a movie.

“Lol! Can the director or Chicken Licken please make a movie please. The director is very talented. All the Chicken Licken adverts are the boom. They only have one advert that was boring but the rest. Aii jealous down. Next advert please call me for auditions please,” he wrote.

It only makes sense for a new rider to have a new slider. Introducing…. Nyathi Rider. #NewRiderNewSlider 🚗🖤 pic.twitter.com/Xy2jhHquUL — Chicken Licken® (@ChickenLickenSA) May 24, 2021

Chief Creative Officer at Joe Public United, Xolisa Dyeshana said that they are thrilled to share such a great partnership with Chicken Licken which allows them to explore and experiment within the creative space.

“The film delivers a humorous and well-crafted reboot of the much-loved Knight Rider and the sleek talking car that helped Michael Knight solve crimes. This brand connection was a no-brainer. Just like how everybody revered Michael’s car, we believe everybody will love the new Chicken Licken Super Slider,” said Dyeshana.