WATCH: Chicken Licken’s latest ‘Soul Bites Snack’ ad with Rasta The Artist has Mzansi in stitches

The Chicken Licken brand has always been known to hit the mark when it comes to their advertisements and this week was no different when they introduced their Soul Bites Snack ad that features controversial artist Lebani Sirenje, also known as Rasta The Artist. Rasta The Artist is a Zimbabwean-born painter currently residing in South Africa. He is famous for his controversial portraits of celebrities which many people say don't resemble the artists he paints.

Rasta specialises mostly in portraits of celebrities who have passed on. He recently drew Desmond Tutu, Winnie Mandela, and FW de Klerk. In a significant development in his controversial career, Rasta is monetising his talent. His fans are happy that his hard work is finally paying off. “It’s 2022 and we’re back like umqolo with yet another #SoulBites Nugget of Wisdom film to help you survive the year, this time with a surprise nyana! Y'all were never ready shem,” wrote the fast-food company on their Twitter page.

It’s 2022 and we’re back like umqolo with yet another #SoulBites Nugget of Wisdom film to help you survive the year, this time with a surprise nyana! Y'all were never ready shem! 😅 pic.twitter.com/un5wqqvQW0 — Chicken Licken® (@ChickenLickenSA) January 24, 2022 In the 45-second Chicken Licken ad, Rasta is seen applying for a job as a sketch artist at a police station. He is thereafter asked to draw a picture of a criminal at the police station and a police officer is seen describing the criminal to him but his first attempt at drawing a criminal wearing a yellow hat ends in disaster. As his drawing is unclear, the police are misled into arresting innocent civilians wearing yellow hats.

At the end of the ad, the words “Choose your sketch artist wisely” appear across the screen as we see Rasta not landing the job. Mzansi had a field day under the comment section earlier this week when the ad dropped. See some of the reactions below.