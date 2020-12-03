WATCH: Dallas restaurant owner tells patrons to ‘get out’ and stop twerking in viral video

Last week, a Dallas restaurant, TRUE Kitchen + Kocktails, received backlash after a video of the owner scolding customers for twerking went viral. Over the weekend, some patrons dining at the restaurant got a little too turned up, dancing and twerking while standing on the furniture. The owner was outraged. The restaurant had a DJ in the house when Lil Ronny MothaF’s “Circle (Throw Dat A** In A Circle)” came on, and customers got up and started dancing. The video, which has been viewed more than 3 million times since it was posted on Twitter, shows the owner going off at the patrons. “All this twerking shit, don’t bring it here because we’re a restaurant,” the owner said in the video. “If you wanna do it, get the f*** out my restaurant. Don’t do it again. I don’t want to hear it if you don’t like it, get out because I don’t need your money.”

Some social media users said if the owner did not want that type of energy at his establishment, he should not have hired a DJ to play that type of music. Others, however, were more supportive.

Below are some of the reactions:

In a recent post, the restaurant has since pulled out receipts to show what happened before things escalated.

”In response to the numerous comments and postings on social media, I will share a bit of detail associated with our guests twerking, being asked to stop, being addressed, and asked to leave TRUE Kitchen + Kocktails. While I would like to apologise to the patrons who I offended by my poor choice of wording, I think this full story and a bit of video may help your understanding of the final straw with guests addressed and asked to leave. When the first incidents occurred the guests were politely asked to stop and have respect for themselves and other customers. The guests at issue were at three tables. As this video shows, you will see guests spoken to politely and literally begged to stop standing on our furniture and twerking. There are other videos that show much more of the behaviour in the following videos but we do not want to embarrass the guests sitting at those tables,” the restaurant’s Facebook status reads.

“As for the music played, moving forward we will adjust our playlist and DJ selections. However, regardless of what was or will be played, no guest had the right to come into our business ’home’ and stand on our furniture because of any song played. As for the twerking being a part of our culture, we do not welcome the part of the culture that will come into a restaurant, stand on furniture, and twerk while using ’culture’ as an excuse. Would you accept this for your home? As yourself if you would do this at any other restaurant you frequent.”