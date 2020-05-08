WATCH: Dutch restaurant tests glass booths for dining amid coronavirus

.A Dutch restaurant has come up with an idea on how to offer classy outdoor dining in the time of coronavirus. The Mediamatic ETEN Waterfront Restaurant and Bar is testing this cool concept to provide a romantic experience with dinner for two with candle-lit meals and a waterside view. In an Instagram post, the restaurant wrote that with the current situation it is difficult to open a restaurant with limited space, so why don't they add to their location and create a safe and intimate home for partners to reconnect, with the outside world at their own leisure?

According to the Verdict Food Service, the cabins are built on the public patio of the restaurant to accommodate two or three people, the waiters wear gloves and transparent face shields while serving, and that they also use a longboard to carry dishes into the glass cabins to reduce physical contact with customers.

Mediamatic spokesperson Willem Velthoven said they are now learning how to do the cleaning, how to do the service, how to get the empty plates out again in an elegant way so that people still feel taken care of nicely”, reported the site.



.