WATCH: Galjoen Restaurant launches their winter ‘Cape of Storms’ menu

Cape Town is known for its superb seafood restaurants and fabulous winter specials. And now the city’s signature ethically harvested seafood restaurant Galjoen, has launched it’s winter special lunch menu.

Ironically, the one fish you’ll never find on the menu is its namesake - Galjoen. Galjoen is the name of South Africa’s national fish – tough, adaptable, and able to swim in rough seas. It is also red-listed by SASSI, and cannot be sold commercially. For the owners Neil Swart and Anouchka Horn the name was a matter of pride to celebrate South African produce and South African recipes, and by naming the restaurant Galjoen they wanted to both raise awareness of our national fish.

The restaurant has partnered with seafood suppliers committed to sustainable fishing practices, such as farmed mussels sourced from Saldanha Bay to fish caught by artisanal fishers, prioritising sustainability in every dish. Drawing on their culinary expertise from their sister restaurant, Belly of the Beast, chef Neil Swart and Anouchka Horn, alongside Galjoen’s head chef Isca Stoltz, have created a winter lunch menu that embraces the cold Cape of Storms winter season. “At Galjoen, we're passionate about showcasing the incredible diversity of South African seafood and use the opportunity to also highlight the critical importance of responsible dining practices,” explains Horn.

Galjoen showcases South African seafood and highlights the critical importance of responsible dining practices. Picture: Claire Gunn It’s a clear cut philosophy of, “If it’s not ethically sourced from South African shores, you won’t find it on the menu“. says Swart. Taking sustainability even further the team are also very conscious of waste. Because they serve a set tasting menu – and work on reservations only – they all but eliminate waste.