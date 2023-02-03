WATCH: ‘I didn’t know this was a thing?’ Customer shocked as restaurant charges her R400 cakeage fee

A customer has been left stunned after she was charged $25 (R400) by the staff to cut a cake they had brought themselves. TikTok user Gigi, who goes by @vivala_blondiiie on the video-sharing app, went viral earlier this week when she posted a video of the bill from the restaurant, which cost a subtotal of $113 (R1 900) but all eyes are drawn to the R400 charge for "1 cake cut."

Gigi wrote over the video: "When the server asks if we want the cake WE brought cut, thinking she’s doing something nice for us… but it was 25 dollars," and she added the caption: "I didn’t know this was a thing?!?" The video has been viewed over 800 000 times and it has caused great debate among viewers, as it turns out this is apparently a common thing. ♬ I try not to km.. - h @vivala_blondiiie I didn’t know this was a thing?!? 😳@BrazyBecca @Michelle Greene @Vanessa Valenbaer #ReadySetLift One user wrote: “Totally a thing. Because then they bring plates and forks, which they then have to wash. But it was wrong that you weren’t told of a fee.”

A second user wrote: “This is normal, but you should have been told.” Another added: “My restaurant does this but we have to let the party know there is a fee if they eat the outside dessert. Usually, they don’t have a problem paying for it.” While most people are familiar with a corkage charge for bringing in your own drinks, some restaurants have begun charging a cakeage fee.

What is a cakeage fee? A cakeage fee is a charge that you pay in some restaurants for being allowed to eat a cake or cakes there that you have brought yourself. Restaurants often charge customers to cut and plate the cake they have brought.