Jaden Smith has embarked on a new philanthropic journey featuring food trucks for the less fortunate. Just one day before his birthday the rapper visited Downtown LA and gave away vegan meals. Aptly named, I Love You", the one-day food truck aims to supply vegan food to homeless people in Downtown LA – an initiative that Smith describes as the “first of many”.

“I Love You Restaurant is a movement that is all about giving people what they deserve. Healthy vegan food for free. Today we launched our first one-day food truck pop-up in Downtown LA,” Jaden Smith announced on Instagram today.

Vegan Buddha bowls from I Love You Restaurant. Picture from Instagram.

An accompanying video shows people handing out paper bags of food to a queue of hundreds on Skid Row, an area of LA that contains one of the largest populations of homeless people in America.

This isn’t the only way the actor and artist is using his fame for good. Just last week, Smith took part in Shia LaBeouf’s charity fundraiser for his theatre school Slauson Rec., a free-of-charge performing arts programme for anyone who wants to attend, irrespective of their background or training.

It wouldn’t be the first time that the son to Will and Jada Smith has caused social change for the destitute.

According to a report by Inhabitat, Jaden Smith’s JUST Water company which use large filtration systems to produce bottled water, donated a filtration system to help clear the water in Flint, Michigan.

The Water Box is a smaller version of the filtration system used at the JUST Water plant offering clean water for the residents of Flint.

The system removes harmful contaminants such as lead and allows residents to fill their own water receptacles, providing hundreds of people within the Flint community with clean and safe drinking water.