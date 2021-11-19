WATCH: KFC hits back at ‘maggots in my chicken’ claim

Fast-food restaurant company KFC has hit back at claims that their chicken has maggots. This comes after a woman shared in a video that has since gone viral that she discovered maggots in chicken bought from a KFC in Lydenburg in Mpumalanga.

In the clip posted on Twitter by @TjeeyMiah5, the woman utters in disbelief that “we are going to die.” The lady on the video bought @kfc and the meat was rotten from the inside! 🙌🏽#mbali#saps#Limpopomassacre#ntombi#Durban#Zimbabweans#Level5#SAImmigration pic.twitter.com/ET3sCB5Ep9 — MrTea_🛣️_1k📍 (@TjeeyMiah5) November 16, 2021 After being tagged by several users under the comments section, the restaurant replied, asking the customer for a receipt to prove the chicken was bought from them. “Hello there, thank you for informing us about your experience. Please send a photo of your receipt or proof of purchase/payment and your contact details so we can look further into this?” they wrote.

KFC South Africa also confirmed to The Citizen this week that they are aware of the incident, but that “it must be noted that our chicken is cooked at high temperatures of 170°C and held in warming cabinets above 60°C, 22°C above the minimum standard temperature.” The restaurant said the presence of maggots in KFC chicken when purchased is simply not possible under these conditions, the newspaper reported. The post attracted many comments with all kinds of opinions.

@SinothileMhlon1 wrote: “@KFCSA aiy honestly I'd believe anything said against you. Even my favourite KFC sometimes serves funny-tasting food. Especially in the morning.” Another user, @AGlossylips, asked: “Do they not burn in that blazing hot frying oil? Or did they appear while on those trays that collect dust and customer or staff breaths?” To which one user, @_Neshaune_Kings, replied saying he used to work at KFC, and sometimes when they had fried chicken leftover the night, they stored it and sold it again the next day. “I worked at KFC in Pretoria. Sometimes when we had fried chicken leftover the night, we stored it and sold it again the next day...just because it's hot it doesn't mean it was fried..Microwave swirrat,” he wrote.