WATCH: KFC, you owe this little man a bucket. We have been influenced

There’s something so wholesome when watching a baby exploring the world around them. A few years ago, a trend went viral of parents posting clips on social media showing their toddlers biting into lemon for the first time. Their reactions were not only adorable, but priceless.

And now a South African mom may have started something new. Taking to TikTok, she posted a video of her baba being introduced to KFC. Captioning the post, “Eating KFC for the 1st time,” her toddler is sitting with a drumstick in his hand and takes a bite from it. At first, he appears confused and then his eyes widen in wonder.

Thoroughly enjoying his meal, there’s even some drool slipping down his chin. @liqhame_kuhle Eating KFC for the 1st time😂![CDATA[]]>😂❤️❤️ ♬ original sound - Young breezy

If anything, KFC should hunt this little influencer down and pay him for his hard work. That’s free marketing right there. Liqhame’s post gained more than 20K likes and 300 comments. Online users were completely taken with the little one as he made easy work of making the transition to solids.

“And the face be like ‘why didn't you tell me there’s life after that milk?,” joked one person. Another said: “Baby wondering what exactly I am eating.” Mostly, everyone was in agreement that he should be paid his dues. “@KFC South Africa please come through with a bucket for the young man over here 🤣🤣🤣He’s hooked like the rest of us.”