Tuesday, August 8, 2023

WATCH: Man orders R10,000 worth of wings from KFC, and all people want to know is how much chicken he got

Dunked wings. Picture: KFC

Published 3h ago

Share

Imagine being an employee at KFC and a customer pulls up to the drive-thru, requesting R10,000 worth of chicken wings?

That’s a whole lotta chicken! Understandably, one would be weary of the request. Is it a prank? Social media clout?

When TikToker Anele Padipe put in this very order at his local KFC, the cashier didn’t even bat an eyelid and asked him to wait for 20 minutes.

Padipe repeated his request, not once, but twice, just to make sure she got the order right.

@anelepadipe2 #lekonteraka♥️😁![CDATA[]]>😊 #sama28 #tattooed #kfcbotswana #ke reka wings tsa 10k #atsene😂![CDATA[]]>🤪 ♬ original sound - Anele Padipe

The video was shared on TikTok and racked up more than 2,900 likes and over 100 comments.

Many were confused by Padipe’s large order, thinking it was a joke on his part. Others accused him of not paying and just leaving after that.

When an online user asked how many pieces of chicken he got for R10,000, he jokingly replied, “We could not even count, they were plenty.”

The credibility of the order was questionable, that is until an associate of Padipe jumped into the comments section and shed some light on the reasoning behind it.

“I know this guy. He is the owner of the construction company and he also have more than 100 workers on site,” wrote @TalifhaniJunior.

"They accomplished the work in two weeks that was supposed to take a month. So, he bought that chicken wings to appreciate them. I even heard that they’re still eating till now.”

How’s that for employee satisfaction? If anything, Padipe should get a Noddy badge of his sterling treatment of his workers.

