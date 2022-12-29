WATCH: Man uses beak-shaped face mask for eating at restaurant amid Covid-19 scare

China is battling one of its worst phases of the Covid-19 pandemic with cases and deaths surging to an all-time high and experts predicting the death toll to reach a million after the government lifted the zero-Covid policy. Reports reveal that the current Covid-19 outbreak in China is the greatest outbreak in the world.

Covid-19 masks have become a part of people’s lives there but they can take a toll on one’s patience level while eating. However, taking off the mask, especially while eating, can make one catch the contagious virus more easily. Amid all the fears, a video that is currently going viral shows a man eating while wearing a beak-shaped mask so as not to compromise his well-being. It works like a second mouth and keeps his real mouth somewhat covered. The face mask appears to have been made out of paper in the shape of a large beak and held together by threads. When he eats, the mask opens like a beak, just like the beaks of other birds.

The video was shared by @safiranand on Twitter. In the 17-second clip, the man uses chopsticks to pick some rice and salad and eat it while keeping his unique mask on. Bulls like me feeding on stocks today despite the covid fears after wearing mask. pic.twitter.com/W9LB2QRjSc — Safir (@safiranand) December 23, 2022 Since being shared, the video has garnered over 16 000 views and several comments. Tweeps were left surprised by the unique idea.

