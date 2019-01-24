Chicago — McDonald's is getting ready to test the idea that bacon goes with everything, however, not in South Africa as McDonald's SA is strictly Halaal. The South African website clearly states:

"People often think we have pork on our menu because we have sausages available, but all our sausages are either made from beef or chicken. At McDonald’s South Africa, all our meats are 100% Halaal certified."

The fast-food giant will offer free bacon slices with everything ordered between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. local time on Tuesday to celebrate its limited-time offer of bacon on some of its classic menu items.

During bacon hour, McDonalds will give everyone two slices of bacon that they can put on anything.

McDonald's Chef Michael Haracz says there really is no such thing as too much bacon.

Another new item, featuring bacon is the medium-sized order of McDonald’s World Famous french fries, which will be offered with a melted cheddar cheese sauce and savoury bacon bits sprinkled on top, the chain’s website says.

While the mouthwatering option is expected to launch nationwide by next year, some restaurants have already offered customers an exclusive taste of the fries.

Outside of the promotion, the restaurant will offer its Big Mac, Quarter Pounder and french fries with bacon.

Watch the promo video here: