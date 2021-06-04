WATCH: McDonald’s employee confronts customer for eating ‘Chicken Licken’ at restaurant

A video of a McDonald’s employee confronting a customer for eating ‘Chicken Licken’ at the restaurant has gone viral on social media.

In the video, posted by @kulanicool on Twitter, the employee is seen walking straight to the lady and telling her that ‘Chicken Licken’ is not to be eaten at McDonald’s.

The customer then asks where she should eat her meal because she is with someone who bought a McDonald’s meal, but the employee stresses that “this is not allowed at McDonald’s”.

The customer then asks for a policy that states that what she is doing is unacceptable to which the employee responds by saying, “it is available”.

Just after that, a second employee approached the customer to tell her the same thing: that she cannot eat food bought from another restaurant.

Who's right? Who's wrong? pic.twitter.com/FqCo4Tl9LA — K U L A N I (@kulanicool) June 3, 2021

The viral video got tweeps talking with many saying what the customer did was wrong.

@Silvah_7 wrote: “In all honesty, thina Bantu abamnyama sometimes we want to fight unnecessary battles and chase clout. We are too entitled. Go buy food from Spur and go eat it at Mug n Bean or Cappello’s and let’s see what will happen…”

@Kasieplayerno1 wrote: “Uyabheda losisi, she must go eat in her car! So she patronises chicken licken, yet McD's staff must clean after her. Does she not understand the "right of admission" policy?? Sometimes people just like to be pseudo revolutionaries.”

Another user, @AxeCartel said: “The customer is always right but unfortunately she's not a customer so she's wrong! She's promoting chicken licken at MacD,” while @AjayRakwena, who used to work at KFC, also noted that she used to be ordered to stop people who ate food from other restaurants.

When asked for request for comment, McDonald’s has not yet responded, while Chicken Licken said they have no comment.