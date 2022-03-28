WATCH: McDonald’s worker has people in stitches at his polite way of taking orders

A McDonald’s employee has caught the attention of social media with his gentle customer service and bright attitude. Kirsten Baker was in the passenger’s seat going through a McDonald's drive-through and recorded herself laughing at the worker’s feedback.

Baker posted the video on TikTok with the caption: “The customer service is unmatched, someone promote this man.” The post has garnered more than 800 000 views and 180 000 likes. In the clip, the customer is heard placing an order of a small double cheeseburger with bacon and a Coke Zero. The employee then asks, “Is there anything I can provide?” The customer replies that he would like to order hotcakes.

The employee says gently: “I do regret to inform you that due to recent changes in policy we only do hotcakes between the hours of 4am and 10.30am. “I do apologise for being the bearer of bad news,” he continued. “Is there anything more I could assist with? Could I perhaps interest yourself or your co-conspirator in fries or a Coke?”

Once the order was complete, Baker was beside herself and could not contain her laughter. ♬ original sound - Kirsten Baker @kirstenbaker75 The customer service is unmatched, someone promote this man #fyp Hilarious comments flooded in, with TikTokers applauding the employee. One user wrote: “How was he this good!!! The cents got me.”

