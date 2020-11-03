WATCH: Pastor Mboro accuses Nando’s employees of bad service

A video of Pastor Paseka Motsoeneng, aka Pastor Mboro, has gone viral on social media after he is being seen lamenting the poor service of a Nando’s in Pretoria. The viral video got Twitter users talking and in serious laughter, as Mboro goes on to mention Shepherd Bushiri in his video. In the video, Mboro complains that Nando’s workers, whom he claims attend Bushiri’s church, are refusing to serve him because he took Bushiri to court. “Because I am from court about Major 1, now we’ve placed orders, but we are not getting our orders. We are treated badly,” he said. Bushiri Followers Refused To Serve Mboro At Nandos Because He Took Their Bushiri To Court. pic.twitter.com/u2YzoVsS25 — Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) November 3, 2020 This comes after Motsoeneng appeared in the Pretoria High Court in September on behalf of Bushiri’s former congregation who claimed they had lost money in a scam.

The congregants said they invested over R100 000 in a forex commodity scam in 2017 during a seminar conducted by the self-proclaimed prophet at his Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECG).

Motsoeneng’s included him saying Nando’s is not owned by Bushiri.

“I have been waiting for long here, no orders are coming. We can’t suffer because of Bushiri, he must go home,” he said.

One Twitter user commented, “I can bet my last cent Mboro is lying and this needs to be investigated and the owner of that franchise must sue him. Just like Bushiri, Mboro is starting to irritate, he's out here acting like a child fishing for attention, he's such a disgrace and the Christian leaders need to call him into order.”

Another user wrote, “Mboro is an attention seeker, he wants us to think Bushiri was arrested bcoz of him, birds of the same feathers.”

Nando’s South Africa is yet to respond after a request was sent for comment.