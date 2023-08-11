WATCH: Pedros Chicken fires the first shot in fast-food chicken wars

Pedros Chicken is growing daily and it seems to appear that their competitors are not too happy about the fast food restaurant’s growth. The local outlet, however, has a strong clap-back for its haters, letting them know that the pressure is only going to get worse.

Kick-starting the chicken wars is not intended to spark beef but simply highlight the fast growth of Pedros Chicken. The parody sees a boardroom filled with executives or staff from other chicken fast-food restaurants coming together to discuss the rapid growth of the newest competitor. “Tensions are rising in boardrooms across the country…We’re just here doing what we do best! No “Beef”. Just Great Chicken! #ChickenWars #VivaPedros” read the caption.

No “Beef”. Just Great Chicken!#ChickenWars #VivaPedros pic.twitter.com/svRxwrgJEz — Pedros (@PedrosChicken) August 11, 2023 The funny satire is making rounds on social media and tweeps can't help but pick up the shade being thrown.

@Callmethaboo2nd tweeted: “Gfc and KFC, Nando’s with their rolls and Chicken Licken with over priced meat 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂” Gfc and KFC, Nando’s with their rolls and Chicken Licken with over priced meat 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/NrfBynRnCh — Call me Thabo🩸 (@Callmethaboo2nd) August 11, 2023

Zesipho_M tweeted: “Pedro’s Brand Manager and Agency are the messiest people in the country today.” @felix_hlophe said “Man…. this is fashion forward!!!! This is what the industry needs. S/O to @PedrosChicken revolutionarising the chicken 🍗 industry. I’m dead 😂😂🤣🤣”

Man…. this is fashion forward!!!! This is what the industry needs. S/O to @PedrosChicken revolutionarising the chicken 🍗 industry. I’m dead 😂😂🤣🤣 https://t.co/MdBZ5AEA8t — #TravelingCircus (@felix_hlophe) August 11, 2023 @IAmMallashi tweeted: “‘Overpriced Chicken’ and ‘Greasy Fried Chicken’ is so accurate 💀” Many tweeps are already waiting for the other fast food chicken restaurants (KFC, Nando’s and Chicken Licken) to clap back to all the shade Pedros dished out.

@ChaukeOriel said: “I can't wait to see how @NandosSA will clap back on this one. Most brands in RSA shy away from this type of confrontational advertising. There will be a return service, that's for sure. And unlike a revenge, it will be served hot and spicy.” I can't wait to see how @NandosSA will clap back on this one.



Watch the space! https://t.co/WdLtu7clFC — Chauke Oriel (@ChaukeOriel) August 11, 2023