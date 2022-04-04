WATCH: Raw fish comes alive on the plate at seafood restaurant

This one is absolutely bizarre. Imagine you are about to eat something and it looks back and grabs your cutlery. Wouldn’t that make you uncomfortable? Well, a video has gone viral on social media where raw fish that is believed to have been served at what seems to be a Japanese restaurant came alive on the plate.

Posted on Instagram by user Takahiro, the video shows a dish with some vegetables, probably glass noodles, and two fish. In the clip, a man can be seen poking a fish with chopsticks before eating it. The fish opens its mouth and grabs the end of the stick. Small sharp teeth are also visible in its mouth and the whole experience looks scary. The fish in the video seemed motionless at first sight. But as soon as the chopstick approached and touched the fish, it came to life and actually opened its mouth wide. Then, it quickly closed its mouth and held on to the chopsticks.

The video has garnered over 7 million views and 18 000 likes and people have expressed their disgust over the clip in the comments section. View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAKAHIRO (@takahiro4601) One user wrote: “Excuse me!” Another said “Why are we eating live fish?” While another wrote: “This is a strange food. Whoever has come to eat, is coming to eat again.”

This isn’t the only shocking phenomenon around food that we’ve seen in the past. Late last year, a woman based in Pennsylvania received more than 14 000 shares on a Facebook post after claiming she found something “odd” in her take-out order. After getting home, Brittani Paulhamus says she opened the take-away container and took a bite out of a wing before she noticed one of them had an unusual shape to it. “Ordered wings from Old School Pizza with Hannah Wingrove and received a chicken head…

“Was told to call back on Monday and speak to management. PSA: I did not expect this post to blow up the way it did… “Yes, I know where the wings come from.

“However to me, it is personally not appetising to see the chicken head in the wings I ordered. “At the end of the day I’m sharing my personal experience and we’re all entitled to our own opinions,” she wrote. Paulhamus contacted the restaurant and spoke with management who offered her a refund for the order.