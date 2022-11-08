WATCH: Rude! Man walks out on date after finding out she doesn’t eat gluten

A TikToker went viral after admitting he walked out of his “disaster” first date because he learned about the woman’s particular dietary requirements. Renan Pacheco, who is from France but living in LA, went on his first date with an American woman named Kimberley but was dismayed when she revealed she does not eat gluten or drink alcohol.

Story continues below Advertisement

In a viral TikTok clip, Pacheco said he was so 'confused' by Kimberley's aversion to wine and wheat, he left the restaurant without even saying goodbye. “I arrived at the restaurant, first of all her name is Kimberley. Oh lala, Kimberley, it’s not my favourite name but it’s fine. She’s pretty, so we sit down, we take the menu and she looks me in the eye and she tells me she doesn’t eat gluten. You don't eat gluten, but how can you not eat gluten? Gluten is my life, Kimberley, gluten is croissant, gluten is baguette, how can you not eat gluten? So I'm starting to be confused, I'm not going to lie,” he narrated. To ease his 'confusion' and 'chill a bit', Pacheco said he then ordered a glass of wine but was taken aback when Kimberley revealed she does not drink alcohol.

@iamrenanpacheco François went on his first American date! It didn’t go as planned… ♬ France Accordion Swing - MIZUSATO Masaki The video, which has more than two million likes and 18 million views on TikTok, has received a largely positive response, with most commenters seeing the funny side (and several asking Pacheco out on dates): One user wrote: “You did the right thing.” A second user wrote: “I love your accent.”

Story continues below Advertisement

A third commented: “My name is Camille and carbs are life so I already have more points than Kimberley.” But some suggested that Pacheco should have tolerated his date’s intolerances: “When chronic illness sabotages your date. Hugs to the GF [gluten-free] in the US by necessity ladies out there,” wrote another user.

Story continues below Advertisement