WATCH: Three-year-old asking for the bill at restaurant is the cutest thing you’ll see today

Three-year-old asking for the bill at restaurant is the cutest thing you’ll see today. Picture: Pexels

Published 3h ago

Bringing little kids to a restaurant can be a nightmare.

They whine and fight at the table, don’t want to sit still, barely touch the food when it finally arrives, and beg for your phone constantly. But with this one adorable kid, things were all very different.

Last week, a cute video of a three-year-old boy trying to ask for the bill at a restaurant with his family went viral on TikTok.

Captioned: “We try to teach him that you can do anything if you keep trying and never get disheartened - really silly example, but to see his disappointment followed by determination melted my momma heart - I had to share his success”, the 54-second video has received over 84 000 views and over 1 million likes since publication.

In the clip, the kid is seen raising his hand to the waiters saying, “Can I please have the bill, please”, but to his disappointment, the waiters did not see or hear him. The little man did not give up as he once again tried to raise his hand to the waiters passing by and said: “excuse me!” but they still could not hear him. Still determined to get that bill, he raised his hand again, and finally, one waiter came to his rescue.

@thetravelmum We try to teach him that you can do anything if you keep trying and never get disheartened - really silly example, but to see his disapointment followed by determination melted my momma heart - I had to share his success 😆🙌🏻 #toddlertiktok #kidsoftiktok #thetravelmum #determinationiskey #determination #playablancalanzarote #parentsoftiktokuk #keeptrying ♬ Love Is Gone (feat. Dylan Matthew) (Acoustic) - SLANDER, Dylan Matthew

TikTokers were quick in reacting to the video, noting how adorable the video is and applauding the waiter for being welcoming to the little kid.

One user wrote: “That was so stressful. I’m crying. He did so well.”

A second user wrote: “The fact the guy fully acknowledges that he’s trying to be grown and brave and treats him like a whole adult.”

A third user commented: “To be fair, servers are so busy they’re probs not tuned into kids. But what a trooper. Lovely boy.”

Have you checked out the latest IOL Food & Drinks digital magazine? Read it here.

