WATCH: Waiter lied to customer about food order, and now he feels guilty about getting R8K tip

Dean Redmond has probably been having sleepless nights. As a way of cleansing his conscience, he took to TikTok to confess his little white lie that snowballed into something bigger. The 22-year-old New York waiter said he concocted an extravagant lie after forgetting to submit his customers’ order at the restaurant’s kitchen.

“I’m going to get such bad karma from lying to this table, but I can’t stop when I’m making so much money,” he said in his opening monologue. During the 90-second clip, Redmond frantically explained that he forgot to put in an order of four sandwiches during a brunch rush on Christmas Eve. And that’s when he ran downstairs and told the patrons, “Guys, I’m so sorry. You know those stairs you came up and almost slipped on? The waitress carrying your food fell down all of them, hit her head and is being rushed to the emergency room.”

“She’s fine. I’m not going to be fine after the karma catches up to me,” Redmond exclaimed. According to the “New York Post”, his video immediately went viral and gained more than 22 600 views. He also confessed to not sharing the tip with any of his colleagues.

